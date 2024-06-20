Mid-Afternoon Map: A Blip on the Border

Welcome to Mid-Afternoon Map, our exclusive members-only newsletter that provides a cartographic perspective on current events, geopolitics, and history from the Caucasus to the Carolinas. Subscribers can look forward to interesting takes on good maps and bad maps, beautiful maps and ugly ones — and bizarre maps whenever possible. *** As territories along the Franco-German border that don’t seem that exciting but once caused a disproportionate number of international problems go, the Saar Basin is slightly more obscure than most. The Rhineland and the Ruhr, not to mention Alsace and Lorraine, get all the attention. But on inter-war maps of