TNSR is Hiring an Executive Editor

The Texas National Security Review (TNSR, https://tnsr.org) is seeking a motivated, innovative, detail-oriented, and energetic executive editor to take the reins after the successful inaugural tenure of Dr. Doyle Hodges. We are looking for candidates eager to help lead what has become one of the world’s premier journals on international security.

About the Journal

The Texas National Security Review is a joint endeavor of Metamorphic Media (War on the Rocks) and the University of Texas, launched in late 2017 under the leadership of then-Chancellor Adm. (ret) William McRaven. This print and online journal is dedicated to publishing accessible, rigorous, peer-reviewed scholarship relevant to international and national security policy from a broad range of disciplinary perspectives, as well as insightful articles from leading policy professionals. TNSR is dedicated to providing an influential, widely read platform for thoughtful decision-makers, national security professionals, and scholars.

About the Position

This is a full-time position with the option for remote work, and occasional travel (to UT Austin for academic and policy conferences).

The executive editor reports directly to Ryan Evans, CEO of Metamorphic Media and founder of War on the Rocks, who serves as the journal’s publisher. The executive editor also coordinates closely with editorial board chair Francis Gavin, as well as editor-in-chief Prof. William Inboden and the leadership staff at the Clements Center for National Security and the Strauss Center for International Security and Law, at the University of Texas, Austin. The executive editor also supervises our managing editor and production editor, as well as our part-time associate editors, who play a key role in shepherding manuscripts through the editorial process. The executive editor also serves as the host and coordinator of the Horns of a Dilemma podcast.

The executive editor will be primarily responsible for the following:

(a) Soliciting excellent manuscripts from both emerging and top scholars and key policymakers, and making timely and constructive decisions on suitability and peer review;

(b) Ensuring and improving TNSR’s “best in field” reputation for constructive and timely peer review and time from submission to publication;

(c) Serving as an intellectual spokesperson and evangelizer for TNSR, especially to academic audiences;

(d) Creating day-to-day editorial, production, communication, and management processes to maintain and build upon TNSR’s intellectual vision and reputation for excellence;

(e) Tracking submissions, as well as demographics data, and producing regular data-informed reports on the performance of TNSR to achieve key goals, including higher and more global submissions, increased citations and use in syllabi, broader disciplinary presences, and publishing new voices from underrepresented constituencies.

This job is demanding, requiring stamina and excellent management and communication skills. At times during the editorial calendar, it will require a commitment beyond normal hours of business and an entrepreneurial mindset. The ideal candidate will be curious to identify and explore the world’s biggest questions, enjoy working with the world’s best scholars and practitioners, be committed to building TNSR’s brand and audience, and have a desire to challenge the stale verities and customs of academic publishing.

Pay and compensation are competitive, including a generous salary; fully covered premiums for dental, vision, and medical insurance; and paid parental leave.

Experience

Candidates will be expected to have a strong background in history, international relations, security studies, and/or strategic studies. This must include familiarity with the relevant academic literature. A Ph.D. in one of these fields, or a closely related one, is required. The ideal candidate will have strong cross-disciplinary credentials and be conversant in historical and ongoing strategic debates in the United States. A record of practitioner experience — in civilian government service, the armed services, think tanks, or a combination of these — is preferred, but not required. Further, some form of editorial experience is required. The ideal candidate will also have experience managing non-academic projects, processes, and people.

Skills

The successful candidate will combine exemplary communication skills and excellent attention to detail with enterprising and visionary creativity. Any candidate will need exceptional editing skills and a truly excellent command of the English language.

This position demands the ability to work collaboratively as a part of a small team in a fluid environment. A strong candidate must also be able to work independently with minimal supervision at times. The ability to efficiently multitask/concurrently manage short, medium, and long-term projects is indispensable.

This position will also demand regular interaction with senior academics, policymakers, national security practitioners, and their staffs.

Application Instructions

Please send a cover letter and resume (both as PDF files) along with two writing samples — a long-form academic and short-form policy writing sample — (also as PDF files) to editor@warontherocks.com with TNSR EXECUTIVE EDITOR APPLICATION in the subject line. The cover letter should explain what appeals to you about TNSR’s mission, why you want to help serve that mission, and why you are the best person for the job. Please also explain what drives you as a professional and include an amusing story about yourself.

Please also include two academic references and one non-academic reference in the body of the email, complete with their contact information (phone number and email address).

This may be up to a ~ three-month hiring process during which we will explore different ways to assess and get to know strong candidates.

Metamorphic Media LLC, the parent company of War on the Rocks and operator of TNSR, is an equal opportunity employer and will not discriminate against any employee or applicant on the basis of age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any classification protected by federal, state, or local law.

A failure to comply with these instructions will mean your application will not be considered, so please read them carefully.