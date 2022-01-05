War on the Rocks is Hiring Paid, Part-Time Copy Editors

War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review are seeking to hire two to four paid, part-time copy editors to work remotely for about five to 10 hours a week. This position runs from January 2022 through June 2022, and may extend beyond that.

The copy editors will support the daily editorial processes of two fast-growing publications focused on strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. Editors will remain on call on designated hours and days and during that time will be asked to copy-edit War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review articles for relatively quick turnaround. We are looking for editors who are available on weekdays between 8am and 6pm Eastern time. Editors will focus on house style, grammar, sentence structure, and clarity. The copy editors are the final set of eyes on the articles before they are published and will be a crucial part of our daily editorial operation.

The position is paid hourly.

Required Qualifications:

1–3 years of experience editing for a newspaper, magazine, journal, or other publication. This can include student publications at the university level;

Excellent writing and editing skills with a keen eye for detail;

Ability to work on tight deadlines and to juggle multiple projects as needed; and

Knowledge of AP style (familiarity with Chicago style footnoting is also useful).

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to megan.oprea@tnsr.org with “Copy Editor Application” in the subject line. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Please note that the application process will involve an editing test.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Image: Pixabay