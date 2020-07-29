War on the Rocks is Hiring Paid, Part-Time Copy Editors

War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review are seeking to hire 3 or 4 paid, part-time copy editors to work remotely for about 5 to 10 hours a week. This position runs from August through December, and may be extended into 2021.

The copy editors will support the daily editorial process of two fast-growing publications focused on strategy, defense, and foreign affairs. Editors will remain on call on designated hours and days (both weekends and weekdays are available) and during that time will be asked to copy-edit War on the Rocks and Texas National Security Review articles for relatively quick turnaround. They will focus on house style, grammar, sentence structure, and clarity. The copy editors are the final set of eyes on the articles before they are published, and will be a crucial part of our daily editorial operation.

The position is paid hourly.

Preferred Qualifications:

1–3 years of experience editing for a newspaper, magazine, journal, or other publication. This can include student publications at the university level.

Excellent writing and editing skills with a keen eye for detail.

Knowledge of AP style is a strong plus; facility with Chicago style citations is also useful.

Ability to work on tight deadlines and to juggle multiple projects as needed.

To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to editor@warontherocks.com with “Copy Editor Application” in the subject line. Applications are due at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Please note that the application process will involve an editing test.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Image: Pexels