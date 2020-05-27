The Texas National Security Review Is Hiring a Temp Editor

The Texas National Security Review is looking for a highly detail-oriented editor to fill some of the duties of our managing editor, who is planning to take an extended period of leave. We are looking for a candidate who is committed to the clear communication of sophisticated ideas and is excited to work in the field of national security. This is a limited-term, part-time position (30 hours a week) that will last approximately four months, beginning July 1, 2020. The position has the possibility of converting into long-term, part- or full-time work with War on the Rocks Media.

About the Journal

The Texas National Security Review (TNSR) is a joint endeavor by War on the Rocks (WOTR) and the University of Texas at Austin that launched in late 2017. This print and online journal is dedicated to publishing articles that are relevant to national security policy from a broad range of disciplinary perspectives. TNSR’s goal is to be accessible to policymakers, scholars, and the educated public; credible and rigorous from a scholarly perspective; and multi-disciplinary. Print issues are released on a quarterly schedule and our online roundtables come out more often. All TNSR content combines contributions from scholars, practitioners, and policymakers.

About the Position

The ideal candidate for this position will have a proven record of delivering against hard short-term and medium-term deadlines and ensuring clear, precise, and elegant prose. Attention to detail is critical. We are looking for career professionals with at least five years of relevant professional experience.

This editor will be responsible for two lines of effort:

Editing scholarly manuscripts, strategist articles, and roundtable essays, and working with authors to bring their ideas and writing to a finished and polished state. This will include editing for structure, argumentation, and prose style to ensure the highest level of clarity in writing.

Overseeing the production of the print edition. This will involve communicating with our designers and carefully reviewing the proofs of each issue with the help of a team of copy editors.

This editor will be working under the direction of TNSR’s executive editor, Doyle Hodges, and as an integral part of the joint TNSR-WOTR team. While this position requires working as a part of a team, it also requires someone who is a self starter and can manage projects and timelines.

While an ideal candidate would live in the Washington, DC area, we are considering applicants who live elsewhere.

Compensation is competitive and there is strong potential for growth.

Key Responsibilities

Editing manuscripts for structure, argumentation, and prose style

Communicating edits with authors and working with them to bring the manuscript to completion

Overseeing the copy editing of every manuscript and article (using our team of copy editors)

Crafting an editorial calendar with the executive editor

Communicating with our print designers and sending them finalized versions of all materials that will be going in the print edition

Overseeing the thorough review of each print issue of TNSR

Skills and Experience Required

Editorial experience

Exceptional and elegant written English

Five years of relevant professional experience

Advanced degree in a relevant field (additional years of relevant professional experience can be substituted for this)

Subject-matter familiarity with a broad array of defense and foreign policy issues

A high level of attention to detail

Patience and rigor

Ability to communicate edits clearly — and politely — to authors

Ability to work flexibly as part of a small team

Before you apply, please take a few minutes to look over the TNSR website and familiarize yourself with the different kinds of content that we produce.

Applicants should provide a resume, cover letter, and two writing samples — one short-form and one long-form — all as PDFs and all as attachments (no Google Drive please). The cover letter should include an amusing story about yourself. Send applications to editorial@tnsr.org with TNSR EDITOR APP in the subject line.

The application deadline is June 8, 2020.

Image: U.S. Navy (Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe)