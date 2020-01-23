Trying Hard to be Good?
Chris Brose of Anduril Industries joins Chris and Melanie to talk about Joseph Nye’s Texas National Security Review article, “What is a Moral Foreign Policy?” Should morality be taken into consideration when making foreign policy? How should we assess whether or not a president’s foreign policy is moral? Does using the language of morality make our foreign policy more or less clear? Do people in other countries view our foreign policy as moral? Should perception matter at home or abroad? Also, Chris Preble gets another opportunity to stick it to Saudi Arabia, Melanie shows some love for history, and Chris Brose recognizes the excellent work of some friends.
Links
- Joseph S. Nye Jr., “What is a Moral Foreign Policy?” Texas National Security Review, November 2019
- Joe Heim, “National Archives Exhibit Blurs Images Critical of President Trump,” Washington Post, January 17, 2020
- Craig Whitlock, “Afghan War Plagued by ‘Mendacity’ and Lies, Inspector General Tells Congress,” Washington Post, January 15, 2020
- Barack Obama, “Presidential Study Directive 10,” White House, August 4, 2011
- Rahul Sagar, “Rediscovering Indian Thought: How a Scholar Built a Database of Pre-Independence Magazines,” Scroll, November 24, 2019
- “War with Iraq Is not in America’s National Interest,” New York Times, September 26, 2002
- Marc Fisher and Steven Zeitchik, “Saudi Crown Prince Implicated in Hack of Jeff Bezos’s Phone, U.N. Report Will Say,” Washington Post, January 21, 2020
- Heritage Pride Productions’ Elf: The Musical, January 23, 24, and 25th
- “The Future of Progressive Foreign Policy: 2020 and Beyond,” Cato Policy Forum, January 28, 5:oo PM
- “Is War Over?” Cato Policy Forum, February 6, 12:oo PM
Image: U.S. Air Force