To Sleep, Perchance to Dream
Melissa Dalton from CSIS joins Loren, Radha, and Erin to offer a thorough, if morose, update on the U.S. military withdrawal from northern Syria and where that leaves Syrian Kurds. Bombshell returns to the topic of the United Kingdom which….might have a Brexit deal? The ladies also dive into the implications of recent NBA/China drama and what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry, and amazingly have a disagreement about political speech by uniformed and retired military.
Links
- Cameron Abadi, “Why Is Turkey Fighting Syria’s Kurds?” Foreign Policy, October 17, 2019
- Benjamin Mueller and Matina Stevis-Gridneff, “What Is in the New Brexit Deal?” New York Times, October 17, 2019
- Adam Taylor, “What Is Happening with Brexit Now? Boris Johnson’s Plans for the Irish Border and the E.U. Explained,” Washington Post, October 17, 2019