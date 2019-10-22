To Sleep, Perchance to Dream

Melissa Dalton from CSIS joins Loren, Radha, and Erin to offer a thorough, if morose, update on the U.S. military withdrawal from northern Syria and where that leaves Syrian Kurds. Bombshell returns to the topic of the United Kingdom which….might have a Brexit deal? The ladies also dive into the implications of recent NBA/China drama and what’s going on with the impeachment inquiry, and amazingly have a disagreement about political speech by uniformed and retired military.

