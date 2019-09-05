Mattispalooza: Deconstructing the Legacy of James Mattis
Join Chris, Melanie, and Bryan as they assess Jim Mattis’ legacy as secretary of defense and the media splash he is making while promoting his new book. Mattis is a complicated character, and his reasons for entering the administration, for leaving the administration, and for coyly restraining his comments after leaving are similarly complicated. Although President Donald Trump’s early affinity for having former generals in key positions in his administration has cooled, the debate over the role retired flag and general officers should play in America’s national security political discourse rages on.
