Net Assessment: Is Realism Realistic?

June 14, 2019
Is the Trump administration pursuing a realist foreign policy? In a recent speech, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicates that it is, while Brett McGurk, in his article in Foreign Affairs, disagrees. Listen in to hear what Melanie, Chris, and Bryan think, as well as to hear Chris’ views on Canadian sportsmanship.

 

 

