Net Assessment: The Revolution in Military Affairs – Is Anything Different This Time?
Join Melanie, Chris, and Bryan as they dive into Christian Brose’s Foreign Affairs piece on the revolution in military affairs and Brose’s view that not only are we unprepared for future war, but that we are investing in capabilities that are particularly vulnerable to technologies our adversaries are fielding. You’ll come for the chat, but you’ll stay for the Game of Thrones references and a discussion of Melanie’s packing habits.
Links
- Christian Brose, “The New Revolution in Military Affairs,” Foreign Affairs, May/June 2018 Issue
- Jill Aitoro, “DARPA’s Director on How the Pentagon Can Transition Innovation,” C4ISRNET, April 7, 2019
- Donald J. Trump, “Executive Order on Maintaining American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” White House, February 11, 2019
- Brian Pascus, “Illinois Governor has ‘No Concerns at all’ about Reported Federal Criminal Probe,” CBS News, April 24, 2019
- Michael S. Schmit, “As McGahn Emerges as Chief Witness in the Mueller Report, Trump and Allies Ramp up Attacks,” New York Times, April 22, 2019
- Christopher A. Preble, Peace, War, and Liberty: Understanding U.S. Foreign Policy,(Libertarianism, 2019)
- T.X. Hammes, “Technologies Converge and Power Diffuses: The Evolution of Small, Smart, and Cheap Weapons,” CATO Institute, January 26, 2016
- Major Rick Crocker Memorial Fund Award, GWU NROTC
- Sebastian Rotella, Tim Golden, Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, “Saudi Fugitives Accused of Serious Crimes Get Help to Flee While U.S. Officials Look the Other Way,” ProPublica and Oregonian, April 26, 2019
- Neil A. Lewis, “Richard Lugar, G.OP. Senator and Foreign Policy Force, Dies at 87,” New York Times, April 28, 2019
- Ben Sasse, “The end of the End of History: Reimagining U.S. Foreign Policy for the 21st Century,” TNSR, April 24, 2019
- “Cyber Warfare, Coercion and Restraint,” Cato Policy Forum, May 9, 2019
- Mamma Mia, Pride Productions, Heritage High School
- Arya Stark, Game of Thrones
Music and Production by Tre Hester