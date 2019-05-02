Net Assessment: The Revolution in Military Affairs – Is Anything Different This Time?

Join Melanie, Chris, and Bryan as they dive into Christian Brose’s Foreign Affairs piece on the revolution in military affairs and Brose’s view that not only are we unprepared for future war, but that we are investing in capabilities that are particularly vulnerable to technologies our adversaries are fielding. You’ll come for the chat, but you’ll stay for the Game of Thrones references and a discussion of Melanie’s packing habits.

Music and Production by Tre Hester