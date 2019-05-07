Bombshell: This is the Song That Never Ends

war on the rocks
May 7, 2019
This week Erin and Radha hold down the fort and return to some of Bombshell’s greatest hits topics, starting with North Korean missile tests and a double feature from ISIS (a new video from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the horrific attacks in Sri Lanka), and spinning some militias in Libya and new Iran sanctions for good measure.  With the continuing mayhem in Washington, they turn to the chaos in Venezuela, lack of data from Afghanistan, and of course the “clash of civilizations” on the horizon with China.  With Loren out, Erin has to skip Game of Thrones coverage and talk princess TV and tiaras with Radha.

 

Links

Libya

Al Baghdadi/Sri Lanka

Iran Sanctions

“Clash of Civilization”

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Venezuela

 

Produced by Tre Hester

