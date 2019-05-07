Bombshell: This is the Song That Never Ends

This week Erin and Radha hold down the fort and return to some of Bombshell’s greatest hits topics, starting with North Korean missile tests and a double feature from ISIS (a new video from Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and the horrific attacks in Sri Lanka), and spinning some militias in Libya and new Iran sanctions for good measure. With the continuing mayhem in Washington, they turn to the chaos in Venezuela, lack of data from Afghanistan, and of course the “clash of civilizations” on the horizon with China. With Loren out, Erin has to skip Game of Thrones coverage and talk princess TV and tiaras with Radha.

Links

Libya

Mieczyslaw Boduszynski and Christopher Lamont, “Trump Changed US Policy Toward Libya. This is Why it Matters,” Washington Post, May 03, 2019

Al Baghdadi/Sri Lanka

Iran Sanctions

“Clash of Civilization”

Afghanistan

“US Military Stops Releasing Information Tracking Progress in Afghanistan,” CBS, May 01, 2019

Sri Lanka

James Griffiths, “A Week After the Easter Sunday Attacks, Sri Lanka is No Closer to Understanding or Healing,” CNN, April 28, 2019

Venezuela

Produced by Tre Hester