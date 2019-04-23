Bombshell: Comedy or Chocolate

This week, Loren, Radha, and Erin explore the world’s many recent elections – in Israel, India, Indonesia, and Ukraine. They then return to Northern Ireland, not to talk about Brexit, but to unpack resurgent sectarian violence. The recent coup in Sudan rounds out a very sporty Keeping up Foreign Relations. Radha notes we’re still waiting on a big trade summit with China before we dive headfirst into the Mueller report and speculate wildly on the ongoing counter-intelligence investigation(s). DoD remains opaque as ever, while DHS gets purged. Finally, a lively Pop Culture round-up to take our minds off all this mayhem.

Links

Trade

DHS:

Ronald Brownstein, “Trump’s Immigration Policies Unify White Republicans,” Atlantic, April 11, 2019

Sudan

Protests

Election

Northern Ireland

Mueller

Pop Culture

Produced by Tre Hester